Santa Barbara Central Library to close May 8 to May 11 for construction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Central Library will be temporarily closed from May 8-11 to accommodate the construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant elevator at the site.

The scheduled construction will impact access for both patrons and employees to the main portions of the Library during that time period.

Although the main library will be closed, the Faulkner Gallery is run on a separate HVAC system and will remain open during that library closure period.

All schedule programs, including early literacy classes and special events, are also unaffected.

Holds pick-up at the Central Library will be unavailable during that window, but patrons can either re-route their holds to either the Eastside or Montecito Libraries through their online account or by speaking with a Library employee.

While book drop-offs will remain open, no staff will be able to process and replace the books during the construction window. Staff recommend those with books for return hold onto their books until after the construction because the Library does not charge overdue fines.

Room rentals, study area access, SBPL Works! appointments, literary tutoring spaces, computer use, printing, microfilm access, and refernce assistance will be unavailable during the construction window.

Santa Barbara Public Library staff will be available on the library's main line during business hours as well as at the Eastside and Montecito Library branches.

The Library on the Go van will make an appearance on Wednesday, May 10 at the Anapamu block of State Street from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m.

On May 5, access to the Central Library's Anapamu entrance will also be limited for four to six weeks due to construction of the Michael Towbes Library Plaza project.

Patrons will still be able to access the Central Library through the Library Avenue entrance near City Parking Lot #7 off of Anacapa Street.

For more information you can visit the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. or call them at 805-962-7653.