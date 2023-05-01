Skip to Content
Kenny Loggins’s final tour celebrates him home in the Fall

Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Music legend and local resident Kenny Loggins will end 'This is It - His Final Tour' 2023 that is taking him across the country, this Fall.

Appropriately, his last stop will celebrate him home at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Loggins's career has transcended folk and rock genres over the decades.

One of his biggest hits, "Danger Zone," experienced another recent revival as the opening song for the film, "Top Gun: Maverick."

Loggins has been a powerful force in Santa Barbara for many years, supporting the Unity Shoppe and its cause, helping giving people a hand up.

Tickets for Kenny Loggin's final concert, on November 4 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, go on sale Friday. May 5 at 10 a.m.

