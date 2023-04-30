Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Earth Day Festival includes music, and environmental booths at Alameda Park

Santa Barbara Earth Day fills Alameda Park with music and more
Santa Barbara Earth Day
Tracy Lehr / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Last Decade headlined the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival on Saturday night.

The Community Environmental Council is hosting the festival in Alameda Park.

Hundreds of people watched bands and enjoyed food booths and an opportunity to learn about ways to help the environment during the day.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Jane Fonda will be on hand during an awards ceremony around 2 p.m.

For more information visit sbearthday.org.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

