Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 4:43 pm
Published 5:04 pm

Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara hosts annual fashion show fundraiser

Stefanie Roberts/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) of Santa Barbara hosted its annual THRIVE Fashion show at the Montecito Club on Sunday.

The show featured client models strutting their stuff and sharing their Thrive stories all to raise money for the non-profit organization that has provided 26 years of support for those diagnosed with breast cancer or dealing with breast health challenges.

“The BCRC is a community resource created and sustained through the compassion, vision, and generosity of many, who understand the importance of the free support and resources we provide. BCRC is here through the challenging times and the THRIVE Fashion Show is a moment to honor the strength and light of these amazing women, along with those who have supported and uplifted them throughout their journey with breast cancer," said BCRC Executive Director Silvana Kelly.

The 2023 client models include: Debby Barnett, Sara Browne, Shawn Dyer, Susan Ferguson, Kathy Patton and Beatrice Valenzuela.

The BCRC is located at 55 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara and is funded exclusively through fundraisers, like the fashion show, as well as donations.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, give them a call at 805-569-9693 or visit their website here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara
cancer assistance center
community events
health
KEYT
Montecito Club
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content