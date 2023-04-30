Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara hosts annual fashion show fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) of Santa Barbara hosted its annual THRIVE Fashion show at the Montecito Club on Sunday.

The show featured client models strutting their stuff and sharing their Thrive stories all to raise money for the non-profit organization that has provided 26 years of support for those diagnosed with breast cancer or dealing with breast health challenges.

“The BCRC is a community resource created and sustained through the compassion, vision, and generosity of many, who understand the importance of the free support and resources we provide. BCRC is here through the challenging times and the THRIVE Fashion Show is a moment to honor the strength and light of these amazing women, along with those who have supported and uplifted them throughout their journey with breast cancer," said BCRC Executive Director Silvana Kelly.

The 2023 client models include: Debby Barnett, Sara Browne, Shawn Dyer, Susan Ferguson, Kathy Patton and Beatrice Valenzuela.

The BCRC is located at 55 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara and is funded exclusively through fundraisers, like the fashion show, as well as donations.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, give them a call at 805-569-9693 or visit their website here.