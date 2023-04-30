“All Hands On Deck” author attends celebration at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The author of "All Hands On Deck" signed books and talked about his sailing adventure at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Saturday.

Some people dressed up in period costumes for the occasion.

"All Hands On Deck" is a memoir by Will Sofrin who sailed the replica tall ship Rose from Newport Rhode Islands to San Diego.

The author calls is a high seas adventure through storms and rogue waves.

You'll find more information at willsofrin.com