Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 10:52 pm

“All Hands On Deck” author attends celebration at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

"All Hands On Deck" author attends sold out celebration at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The author of "All Hands On Deck" signed books and talked about his sailing adventure at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Saturday.

Some people dressed up in period costumes for the occasion.

"All Hands On Deck" is a memoir by Will Sofrin who sailed the replica tall ship Rose from Newport Rhode Islands to San Diego.

The author calls is a high seas adventure through storms and rogue waves.

You'll find more information at willsofrin.com

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content