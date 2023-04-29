California Highway Patrol Buellton begins traffic control measures for Figueroa Mountain Road

BUELLTON, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton area is implementing traffic control measures on Figueroa Mountain Road in Santa Ynez to deal with traffic due to the wildflower super bloom.

Safety measures mentioned by the CHP Buellton office include: increased patrols, parking restrictions, and intermittent road closures to non-residents on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

CHP asks that residents help by limiting their visits to the area during those times.

When parking, CHP Buellton asks that all four tires are off of the roadway and that you park your car around curves in the road which can obstruct oncoming traffic and cyclists.

If you have any questions about these new measures, contact the CHP Buellton office at 805-688-5551.