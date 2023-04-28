City of Santa Barbara Urban Forestry plants trees at three local schools with help of students for Arbor Day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The city of Santa Barbara announced its Urban Forestry program planted trees across local school campuses the week of Apr. 24 in honor of Arbor Day.

The city says the series of tree-planting events at Adams Elementary, Cold Spring School, and the Riviera Ridge School aim at providing an alternative interactive engaging education experience on the importance of trees and the role tree play in the environment.

“Arbor Day is an opportunity to get kids excited about trees and all the important benefits they provide,” said Nathan Slack, City of Santa Barbara Urban Forest Superintendent. “By partnering with schools to host tree-planting events, we help connect students with the natural world and inspire the next generation to protect and preserve our vital natural resources.”

K-6 grade students heard from members of the City’s Urban Forestry team about the benefits trees and helped plant a new tree together.

“Our third-grade students look forward to watering and caring for the trees over the course of their elementary school years, watching them grow and provide shade and beauty at Adams,” said Kelly Fresch, Principal of Adams Elementary School.

To keep the learning going, students can now access "The Boy Who Grew a Forest" in their school's library, courtesy of the nonprofit organization Santa Barbara Beautiful, which also covered the cost of the new trees.

Interested in participating next year? Schools interested in hosting an Arbor Day event in 2024 are encouraged to contact Trees@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or (805) 564-5433 to coordinate.