Volunteers needed for Earth Day Festival featuring Jane Fonda

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Community Environmental Council and CarpEvents are seeking volunteers to assist in Saturday and Sunday's Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park featuring celebrity and climate change activist Jane Fonda.

Jane Fonda will be presenting the CEC's Environmental Hero Awards to two young climate change activists and trailblazers on Sunday, Apr.30.

Winners Nalleli Cobo (19), has in her decade-long fight led a coalition to permanently shut down a toxic oil-drilling site in her community, while Cesar Aguirre joined the Oil and Gas Director for the Central California Environmental Justice Network advocating for Kern County.

Author of "East Less Water" Florencia Ramirez of Oxnard will be MC and introduce Fonda at the award ceremony.

The festival features sustainable organizations and companies, live music, a green car show and more in the longest-running Central Coast Earth Day celebration.

To volunteer and earn a free shirt click here. For more information on the two-day fest visit https://www.sbearthday.org/.