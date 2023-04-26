Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 5:33 pm

Local collaborative shoreline cleanup removes lobster traps from local beaches

Santa Barbara ChannelKeeper

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– 23 Santa Barbara Channelkeeper volunteers and the Commercial Fisherman of Santa Barbara removed more than 30 lobster traps that washed ashore on the beach from Ledbetter Point to Mesa Lane.

The Apr. 22 shoreline cleanup helped properly discard dislodged lobster traps from the 2023 storms.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper says "when derelict traps such as these are carried by
currents, they can entangle marine organisms, release microplastics, and pose safety hazards to
vessels. When they wash up on shore as debris, they can also be dangerous to beachgoers and
wildlife".

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content