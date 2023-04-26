Local collaborative shoreline cleanup removes lobster traps from local beaches

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– 23 Santa Barbara Channelkeeper volunteers and the Commercial Fisherman of Santa Barbara removed more than 30 lobster traps that washed ashore on the beach from Ledbetter Point to Mesa Lane.

The Apr. 22 shoreline cleanup helped properly discard dislodged lobster traps from the 2023 storms.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper says "when derelict traps such as these are carried by

currents, they can entangle marine organisms, release microplastics, and pose safety hazards to

vessels. When they wash up on shore as debris, they can also be dangerous to beachgoers and

wildlife".