Wagner’s ‘Valkyrie’ graced the stage of the Lobero on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sunday afternoon, an adaptation of an epic opera first performed in 1870 graced the stage of the Lobero Theatre.

Opera Santa Barbara concluded its 2022-2023 season with Richard Wagner's 'Die Walküre' or 'The Valkyrie'.

One of the most recognizable opera's, the Lobero performance was in its native German with an English translation projected above the stage.

The abridged version performed on Sunday was created by Jonathan Dove and first performed in Birmingham, England in 1990.

The abridged version was created to be more accesible to smaller orchestral groups, such as Opera Santa Barbara's 20-member on-stage orchestra.

The production was conceived and directed by Crystal Manich who described the plot as, "In a magical setting of our own invention we explore trust and betrayal in a father-daughter relationship, and the question of what is right versus what is wrong. Although small in scale, our production will not disappoint, especially with our inventive staging of the Ride of the Valkyries, as the orchestra surrounds the action onstage.”

No production can exist without the players and aficionados of Opera Santa Barbara may recognize a few from previous productions this season.

The titular Valkyrie, Brünhilde, was performed by soprano Alexandra Loutsion. The leader of the assembled gods and conflicted father, Wotan was performed by bass-baritone Wayne Tigges, last seen for Opera Santa Barbara as Scarpia in 'Tosca' last fall.

Star-crossed lovers Siegmund and Sieglinde were respectively played by tenor Robert Stahley, last seen as Jupiter in Handel's 'Semele' in 2022, and soprano Julie Davis, making her Opera Santa Barbara debut.

Mezzo soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen returns as Frika, Wotan's wife and nemesis, and bass Colin Ramsey played Hunding, Sieglinde's brutish husband.

To round out the major cast members are none other than the maiden warrior Valkyries: soprano Sunwoo Park and mezzo sopranos Christina Pezzarossi and Georgia Jacobson.

For more information about Opera Santa Barbara, including upcoming events and seasons, visit their website here.