Santa Barbara Fair and Expo at Earl Warren Showgrounds now until Sunday

Santa Barbara - South County
today at 9:26 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Earl Warren Showgrounds are currently hosting the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo now through Sunday.

The annual event boasts a broad assortment of entertainment for all ages from local vendors and entertainers all under the theme of 'Barrels of Fun'.

Thrill seekers can check out the more than 30 rides that perch above the picturesque landscape including a towering ferris wheel.

Animal lovers are directed to the managerie at the livestock pen featuring goats, chickens, alpacas, bunnies, and many more.

The youth exhibit showcases artwork, photography, pottery, and other student projects from the local area.

If none of these attractions catch your eye, food vendors are also there with potential favorites.

For more information, visit the Earl Warren Showgrounds' webpage about the event.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

