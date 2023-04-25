Santa Barbara City Council votes in favor of $2 per square foot parklet fees beginning in May

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Council is no longer kicking parklet fees down the road when it comes to State Street.

For months the council considered a tiered fee in the $3-10 range.

But on Tuesday the council voted for a more affordable $2 option for everyone.

"I was actually surprised that they lowered [it] like that, my colleague suggested a lower rate, but I am truly happy that we came to this conclusion because this is exactly the type of policy we should be doing, working with the public, also listening to the city staff, but I think it is a win-win for everybody," said Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez.

They passed the motion by Councilmember Kristen Sneddon that was seconded by Mayor Pro-Tem Alejandra Gutierrez for a $2 per square foot charge regardless of the construction of the facility.

The motion passed electronically – meaning the public did not hear the councilmembers voice their vote.

The motion passed 5-2 with Mayor Randy Rowse voting no and Eric Friedman abstaining from the vote.

Rowse, who used to own a restaurant downtown, favored the earlier tiered plan that would help cover city costs on its most recognized street.

"I am not so sure it is very fair, my job is to make things work for everybody all over town," said Rowse, "and I think we made things work for one little part of town and I just don't think that is the way we should do it."

Councilmember Friedman said after the vote that he abstained out of concern it would exacerbate the upcoming budget challenges.

When asked why businesses couldn't clean up around their own parklets Gutierrez said there are issues with public urination and unhoused people hanging out after hours that the city has to deal with daily.

They also voted on a start date for the State Street Promenade and adjoining blocks.

The motion adopted a resolution establishing fees for temporary outdoor business facilities within the State Street Promenade and the 400 and 1300 blocks of State Street that will charge $2 per square foot beginning May 1.

