Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain visits Santa Barbara, plays with local uke club before concert

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hours before playing a sold out concert, an acclaimed group of musicians took time to play with the Santa Barbara Ukulele Club at the harbor. It was a special treat for the local club that meets every Saturday afternoon to strum and sing along to popular songs.

"We were really honored to have the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain come and join us for a few songs," said Santa Barbara Ukulele Club member, Doug Nielsen. "It was incredible."

The orchestra performed one of their songs for the group, and then answered a few questions. Then they all played along together on "Eight Days a Week" and "I want to Hold Your Hand" by the Beatles.

"We're so stoked to be here," said Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain member, Leisa Rea. "It's so beautiful and gorgeous. An amazing place. We've played in Santa Barbara many times."

The orchestra played a sold out show at Campbell Hall Saturday evening as part of the UCSB Art's and Lecture Series.

The seven-member group combined virtuoso playing with witty banter and unique interpretations of popular songs. On this night the setlist ranged from Lady Gaga's "Born this Way" to Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and the main theme to "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is in the middle of a month long tour of the United States.