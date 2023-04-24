Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 10:33 pm
Published 10:58 pm

Beautify Goleta’s Earth Day event hosts record number of volunteers

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – A record number of people showed up at three trash pick-up locations for Beautify Goleta's Earth Day celebration on Apr. 22.

Amongst those three locations at Stow Grove Park, Lake Los Carneros, and Ellwood Bluffs, 115 volunteers picked up 330 pounds of trash.

The Beautify Goleta festivities included a bulky item drop-off with 41 total drops that totaled over 80 cubic yards of refuse.

There are two Beautify Goleta events scheduled

  • Jul. 22 'Put a Smile On Your Place' from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Sep. 23 'Coastal Cleanup Day' from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information visit Beautify Goleta's website.

Here is a more detailed report of the Apr. 22 Earth Day event:

Spotlight Cleanup Location: Stow Grove Park

44 Volunteers

142 pounds of trash collected

Cleanup Location: Lake Los Carneros

34 Volunteers

32 pounds of trash collected

Cleanup Location: Ellwood Bluffs

33 Volunteers

141 pounds of trash collected

Self-Guided Cleanups

4 Volunteers

15 pounds of trash collected

Bulky Item Drop Off Event

41 Vehicle Drop Offs

81 Cubic Yards of bulky items collected

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

