Beautify Goleta’s Earth Day event hosts record number of volunteers
GOLETA, Calif. – A record number of people showed up at three trash pick-up locations for Beautify Goleta's Earth Day celebration on Apr. 22.
Amongst those three locations at Stow Grove Park, Lake Los Carneros, and Ellwood Bluffs, 115 volunteers picked up 330 pounds of trash.
The Beautify Goleta festivities included a bulky item drop-off with 41 total drops that totaled over 80 cubic yards of refuse.
There are two Beautify Goleta events scheduled
- Jul. 22 'Put a Smile On Your Place' from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Sep. 23 'Coastal Cleanup Day' from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information visit Beautify Goleta's website.
Here is a more detailed report of the Apr. 22 Earth Day event:
Spotlight Cleanup Location: Stow Grove Park
44 Volunteers
142 pounds of trash collected
Cleanup Location: Lake Los Carneros
34 Volunteers
32 pounds of trash collected
Cleanup Location: Ellwood Bluffs
33 Volunteers
141 pounds of trash collected
Self-Guided Cleanups
4 Volunteers
15 pounds of trash collected
Bulky Item Drop Off Event
41 Vehicle Drop Offs
81 Cubic Yards of bulky items collected