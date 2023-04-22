Blue Whales and Blue Skies program has largest number of participating companies ever in 2022

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A total of 23 shipping companies participated in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies vessel speed reduction program in 2022.

This increase in the voluntary incentive-based program, up from 18 companies in 2021, was also the largest number of participating companies since the program began.

Companies are recognized in a tiered system for transiting the San Francisco Bay area and Southern California region under ten knots or less.

Recognition and financial incentives are determined by the percentage traveled at reduced speeds through the Vessel Speed Reduction zones using each vessels automatic identification system transponders.

The ten knots target and the May 1 to Dec. 15 timeframe were determined by both the risk of ship strikes on migrating whales and months of peak air pollution according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U. S. Coast Guard, and the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency recommendations for vessels 300 gross tons or larger.

The NOAA notes that ship strikes are a major threat to whales globally and especially to the recovery of endangered blue, fin, and humpback whales off the California coast.

The ten-knot target speed allows large vessels to operate at an efficient operating load using less fuel and producing less pollution details the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Ocean-going vessels generate a wide variety of pollution including: nitrogen oxides(NOx, a precursor to smog), sulfur oxides(SOx), particulate pollution, greenhouse gasses(GHG's), and noise pollution.

Highlights of the expanded program include: