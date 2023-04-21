Skip to Content
One dead after car crashes into tree and bursts into flames Thursday night

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- A 22-year-old man is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught on fire in the 5500 block of Cathedral Oaks Boulevard at 11:01 p.m. Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says "a white Ford pickup struck a tree on the right shoulder of westbound Cathedral Oaks Road" before catching into flames causing occupants inside to flea.

SBC Fire reported that one extracted themselves from the fire, while firefighters assisted another.

The surviving 18-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger sustained major injuries including "but not limited to multiple lacerations and severe burns to several areas of their bodies" and were transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the second 22-year-old male passenger sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The road in both directions was closed for 11 hours during the CHP investigation.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. News Channel 3-12 has reached out to the Santa Barbara Coroner's Office for information regarding the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M., at (805) 967-1234. 

