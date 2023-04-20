Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
SBCAS issues community plea as shelter reaches critical capacity

City of Goleta

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Animal Services has issued a community plea for help as the number of unhoused animals in SBCAS care reaches a crisis level.

SBCAS reports that "here has been a 58% increase in animals coming through the doors" with 165 animals currently under SBCAS care. 120 of the 165 animals are dogs with 23 brought into SBCAS over the past weekend.

During this "unprecedented" rise, SBCAS has reached critically full levels and is asking the community to volunteer to foster or adopt a pet to assist in ensuring all animals receive the care needed.

SBCAS is even reemphasizing to the community that if they want to help, but can't adopt or foster, community members can volunteer to help in shelter tasks from laundry, dishes, walking dogs, or spending an hour or two a week with the dogs.

For more information about volunteering, visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/1549/Volunteers

