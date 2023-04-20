Latest Chaucer’s Books book signing to feature Montecito Mudslide survivor and author

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Chaucer's Books is set to host a book signing with Montecito Mudslide survivor turned local author of "Where Yellow Flowers Bloom" Kim Cantin on Thursday.

"Where Yellow Flowers Bloom" details the Cantin family's journey of loss, grief, and hope from the early morning of the January 2018 fatal mudslides that took the lives of her husband and son to where she is now.

The first-time author will be at Chaucer's Books at 6 p.m. for anyone to pick up a copy of the book or bring their own to be signed by the author.

To read more about the author and the book visit kimcantin.com