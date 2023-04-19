Santa Barbara Police investigate dead body on East Beach

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Police Department confirmed a dead body was found in the surf on East Beach around 3:12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

SBPD PIO Ethan Ragsdale said a bystander discovered the body and flagged down an AMR paramedic unit before officer arrived on scene.

AMR performed life-saving measures, but could not revive the person.

Not much is known at this time as SBPD is currently responding to the scene and awaiting the SBSO Coroner's arrival on-site.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

News Channel 3-12 Reporter Tracy Lehr is on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.