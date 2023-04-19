Garden Club of Santa Barbara set to present free two-day flower show

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Garden Club of Santa Barbara is set to host its "In the Gardens of Splendor and Delight" Flower Show and Boutique Thursday and Friday highlighting local floral displays in various forms from plants to photographs.

The free two-day floral extravaganza features hundreds of entries across 26 categories and four divisions to be judged by the Garden Club of America.

Chinese-inspired paintings known as “chinoiserie” by Harrison Howard influenced the show's overall theme and will also be on display for free public viewing. Visitors and floral enthusiasts may catch a glimpse of the artist as Howard will be present at the show both days.

Held at the Music Academy the Garden Show and Boutique event returns for the first time in five years.

It is free to the public Thursday, Apr. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Apr. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Music Academy on 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara.

Visit www.gardenclubofsantabarbara.org for more information.