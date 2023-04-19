Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 5:11 pm

Elisabeth Fowler and Joe Howell recognized as 80th Person of the Year awardees

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Elisabeth Fowler and Joe Howell were honored by the Santa Barbara Foundation for their work in the community at the 80th Person of the Year luncheon Wednesday.

The pair nominated and voted on by the community were celebrated for their philanthropic work.

Howell has spent years volunteering in local academic and sports activities and programs, while Fowler was recognized for her dedication to education, healthcare, and conservation causes.

Read more about the 80th Person of the Year here.

Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

