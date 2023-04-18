Highway 154 scheduled for two night/early morning closure periods for bridge work

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. – A project to retrofit bridges at the La Colina and Primavera under-crossings on Highway 154 will continue with two scheduled overnight closure periods.

The first full closure period of Highway 154 will be from Monday, Apr. 24 through Thursday, Apr. 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The next night/early morning full closure of Highway 154 will be from Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4. Each day in that window Highway 154 will be fully closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This $5 million project was contracted out to C. A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia and is scheduled for completion next month.

Road status updates and information can be accessed at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.