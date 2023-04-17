Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 1:46 pm

Kiosk installed to help manage influx of visitors along Paradise Road

New kiosk at Fremont Campground
U.S. Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - A new layer of safety was recently added to a highly popular recreation area in the backcountry of Santa Barbara County.

Staff with the Los Padres National Forest Service installed a new kiosk in the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, to help manage the increasing number of visitors at the Fremont Campground.

Forest Service Public Affairs Officer, Andrew Madsen, explained the beautiful Spring weather is drawing out more visitors and vehicles than Paradise Road can accommodate, especially during the weekends.

In some cases, drivers are blocking driveways and creating safety concerns with first responders.

The U.S. Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest Facebook page explained that with First Crossing, Whiterock and campgrounds currently closed, recreation opportunities are limited to the First Crossing Day Use Area and Snyder Trail.

Visitors are warned that staff at the kiosk will turn away vehicles once maximum capacity is reached.

Click here for more information.

Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

