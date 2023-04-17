Kiosk installed to help manage influx of visitors along Paradise Road

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - A new layer of safety was recently added to a highly popular recreation area in the backcountry of Santa Barbara County.

Staff with the Los Padres National Forest Service installed a new kiosk in the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, to help manage the increasing number of visitors at the Fremont Campground.

Forest Service Public Affairs Officer, Andrew Madsen, explained the beautiful Spring weather is drawing out more visitors and vehicles than Paradise Road can accommodate, especially during the weekends.

In some cases, drivers are blocking driveways and creating safety concerns with first responders.

The U.S. Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest Facebook page explained that with First Crossing, Whiterock and campgrounds currently closed, recreation opportunities are limited to the First Crossing Day Use Area and Snyder Trail.

Visitors are warned that staff at the kiosk will turn away vehicles once maximum capacity is reached.

