Storyteller Children’s Center announces partnership with Transition House

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Storyteller Children's Center Executive Director, Dr. Gabriella Garcia, announced a partnership that would bring Storyteller's early childhood assistance program to Transition House facilities.

Storyteller Children's Center locations on State Street and De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara currently serve more than 85 at-risk children and their families with year-long educational programs, behavioral health support, informed trauma therapy, daily meals as well as medical, dental, and vision screenings.

“More than thirty-five years ago, Storyteller began informally as a roped-off section in the Transition House parking lot,” said Dr. Garcia. “Today, our organization sets the standard for trauma-informed early childhood education in the Santa Barbara community. It’s fitting that we can bring our services back to where our mission was rooted – and where we are needed most.”

The Transition House provides non-sectarian residential services to alleviate poverty and encourage self-sufficiency for local families struggling with homelessness.

“With the partnership with Storyteller we are leaning into our best capabilities,” said Transition House Executive Director Kathleen Baushke. “Transition House understands how to support families facing housing insecurity and Storyteller understands how to support young children with therapeutic programs and education. Together we are truly working to break the cycle of poverty in our community.”

Specifics on the partnership will be finalized through a memorandum of understanding between the two community assistance groups.

Part of the announcement's festivities featured a presentation from Dr. Samira Kayumi Rashti (pictured above with Storyteller's Executive Director Dr. Garcia) on the effect of trauma on childhood development and later cognitive health.