Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Red Panda

Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Zoo announced the arrival of a red panda as the latest addition to the zoo family.

The male red panda is not currently visible to the public as the habitat to what will be his permanent home is renovated. The red panda is an endangered species due to environmental habitat loss leaving only 10,000 left in the wild.

An official announcement and public introduction to the Santa Barbara community will be made later this year.

For more information visit the Zoo’s website sbzoo.org as well as their social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter).

Santa Barbara
Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

