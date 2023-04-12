Skip to Content
Published 4:21 pm

Santa Barbara county releases 4,000 pounds of trout into Cachuma Lake

Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The county of Santa Barbara released 4,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout into Cachuma Lake ahead of the 26th annual Fish Derby this weekend.

The latest release totals to 16,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout varying in size added to the lake during this stocking season and ready for possible catch in the fish derby, according to the county.

The derby on Apr. 15 and 16 is an annual fundraiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, which is a non-profit dedicated to the preservation and protection of Cachuma Lake. To register and more information on the upcoming derby visit www.troutderby.org or call the Derby Hotline at (805) 693-8381.

