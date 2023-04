SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Old Spanish Days' official poster was revealed live on NewsChannel 3 and 12's 6 p.m. broadcast Tuesday.

The 2023 Fiesta poster features a dancing couple at the foot of Stearns Wharf with Santa Barbara's iconic waterfront in the background, a draw for long-time residents and visitors alike!

The poster is available for purchase at www.sbfiesta.org/shop.