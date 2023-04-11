Isla Vista’s Spring Festival celebrates second free community-focused event

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Isla Vista Community Services District hosted its second IV Food and Music Spring Festival on Saturday at the Isla Vista Community Center and Little Acorn Park.

Over 3,000 residents attended the free festival offered as an alternative to the unsanctioned street party known as Deltopia.

Featured at the event was free food from local vendors, a vintage market, as well as live music from five Isla Vista bands and DJs including Serenade, Two Seam, Big Hungry, Petmedz, and Lizards Mouth Band.

The community event also had an Isla Vista Safety Station that offered a safe place to rest or report emergencies as well as a distribution of overdose prevention kits provided by UCSB Gauchos for Recovery.

Isla Vista's Community Services District (IVCSD) notes that there were zero reported medical or safety incidents at their weekend event.

“It was visually clear that this was a more attended event this spring compared to last year. In our planning for 2022's event, we knew that the goal was to incrementally build a safer tradition in Isla Vista that has sustainable roots and benefits, 2023 was a great step in that direction,” said Marcos Aguilar, IVCSD Board President. “I want to thank all those who attended the Isla Vista Spring Festival, and all residents that did their part to enjoy this weekend safely.”