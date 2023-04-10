Santa Barbara County Sheriffs recap the Deltopia weekend’s impact on law enforcement

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The unsanctioned spring semester-based weekend-long event known as Deltopia is over and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released a preliminary assessment of it's impact on law enforcement.

The Deltopia weekend began on Friday, Apr. 7 and ended on Sunday, Apr. 9 and resulted in a total of 151 citations and 23 arrests. In comparison, 2022's Deltopia weekend resulted in a 34 citations and four arrests.

In addition to law enforcement activities associated with the event, there was also a notable increase in emergency medical calls, most for acute alcohol intoxication explains the Sheriff's press release.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's, the volunteer Search and Rescue team had to be activated to assist fire and medical first responders overwhelmed by calls for medical assistance.

Most residents complied with the Outdoor Festival Ordinance which took effect at 6 p.m. and was issued in anticipation of the event detailed the County's Sheriff's Office.