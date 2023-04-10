Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 2:26 pm

Temporary closures lifted after fire crews rescue car off Highway 154

SBC Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The San Marcos Pass experienced a temporary closure on Cathedral Oaks and North San Marcos Road to allow Santa Barbara County Fire crews to rescue the occupants of a car off the side of the road.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews successfully hoisted two occupants with minor injuries from a car over the side of the road in the 1700 block of Highway 154.

Highway 154 reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
San Marcos Pass
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content