Temporary closures lifted after fire crews rescue car off Highway 154
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The San Marcos Pass experienced a temporary closure on Cathedral Oaks and North San Marcos Road to allow Santa Barbara County Fire crews to rescue the occupants of a car off the side of the road.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews successfully hoisted two occupants with minor injuries from a car over the side of the road in the 1700 block of Highway 154.
Highway 154 reopened around 3:30 p.m.
#VehicleOverTheSide(VOTS) Update: Both patients minor injury, transported by ground ambulance to SB Cottage Hospital for evaluation. See CHP for HWY 154 reopening. SBC Fire, SBSO, CHP, and ambulance on scene. pic.twitter.com/jL4K4qJoZX— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) April 10, 2023