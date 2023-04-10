Temporary closures lifted after fire crews rescue car off Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The San Marcos Pass experienced a temporary closure on Cathedral Oaks and North San Marcos Road to allow Santa Barbara County Fire crews to rescue the occupants of a car off the side of the road.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews successfully hoisted two occupants with minor injuries from a car over the side of the road in the 1700 block of Highway 154.

Highway 154 reopened around 3:30 p.m.