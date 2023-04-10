Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 7:38 pm
Published 7:33 pm

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte delivers State of the City address

Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.-The city of Goleta, that incorporated just 21 years ago, is the subject of a special address today.

Mayor Paula Perotte just delivered "The 6th Annual Goleta Community State of City."

The city invited residents to the Elk's Lodge on Kellogg Ave. to listen to her remarks this evening.

Fans of the city ,known for its butterfly emblem, have said it's a great place to live, work and play and that was the theme of the State of City.

Your News Channel will have more on the free event tonight on the news.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

