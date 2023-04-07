Volunteers needed for Saturday climate action day at Montaña de Oro State Park

LOS OSOS, Calif.– California State Parks are looking for volunteers for various Saturday climate action projects at Montaña de Oro State Park ahead of Earth Day.

Projects include coastal bluff habitat restoration, native plantings in the Islay Creek Campground, and improvements to the native plant garden.

All volunteers are welcome to join the Apr. 8 clean-up effort at Montaña de Oro State Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers should be prepared to work outside with appropriate sun and clothing protection as well as refillable water bottles. All other tools and equipment needed for the work will be supplied by CA State Park.

To volunteer register at www.calparks.org/earthday or in-person on April 8th at 8:30AM at the Spooner’s Ranch House in Montaña de Oro State Park.