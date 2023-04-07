A ‘Saint Barbara’ has been announced for upcoming Old Spanish Days events

SANTA BARABRA, Calif. – The Native Daughters of the Golden West Reina Del Mar Parlor 126 announced Lisa Osborne as this years Saint Barbara on Friday.

Osborne said, "it’s an honor to portray Saint Barbara this year, following the many impressive women who have held this position for so many decades.”

The announcement occurred at the Santa Barbara Presidio, the first land location named for Saint Barbara.

Osborne, as Santa Barbara's patron saint, will participate at multiple Old Spanish Days events alongside Old Spanish Days' El Presidente, and the yet-to-be-announced Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit.

A native Southern California and member of Reina del Mar parlor No. 126, Osborne is also a news anchor on Los Angeles radio stations including KFWB and KFI. Additionally, she has been a deejay at a national music network and contributed as a voice over talent and audio producer for e-learning, phone systems, and transit agencies.