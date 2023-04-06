Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Isla Vista beaches closed Apr. 7 to Apr. 9 due to Deltopia

ISLA VISTA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County has announced Isla Vista beaches will close from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9 in response to Deltopia this weekend.

County officials are closing the beaches to prevent any possibility for a repeat of 2009 Floatopia that left beaches littered with trash, debris, and human waste in the unsanctioned IV party.

Santa Barbara County has closed the beaches ahead of an expected Deltopia since 2010. Due to Deltopia being an unapproved and unsanctioned event beaches are closed to public entry in the interest of public health and safety.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s will be on-site to enforce the closure.

Drew Ascione

