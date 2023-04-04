Tuesday overnight closure of Highway 101 near State Route 135 cancelled

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Caltrans announced the overnight full closure of HWY 101 near State Route 135 in Los Alamos planned for Apr.4 has been cancelled.

UPDATE: The full closure of #Hwy101 scheduled for tonight near State Route 135 in #LosAlamos is CANCELLED. There will be closures on Monday (4/10) and Tuesday (4/11) from 8 pm to 6 am instead. #SantaBarbaraCounty pic.twitter.com/nvwl6pzHNV — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 4, 2023

Caltrans says overnight closures are expected next week on Apr. 10 and Apr. 11 to continue road maintenance.

During closures both north and southbound lanes will be closed on HWY 101 at the state route 135 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m..

Visit the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page at http://cad.chp.ca.gov or traveler information at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for latest updates.