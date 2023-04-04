Santa Barbara Courthouse’s Great Arch getting restorative surface treatment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation (SBCLF) has started restorative work on the Great Arch of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Tuesday's work started a focus on dark biological growth on the garden-side of the sandstone arch's base by specialty conservators using dry ice and localized micro air abrasion methods to remove the darkened stains that have accumulated over the years.

This section of restoration is expected to be completed by June of 2023 according to the non-profit SBCLF whose sole purpose is the preservation and conservation of the courthouse, a National Historic Landmark since 2005.

“Thank you to our supporters and donors who have made this work possible”, said Angelique Davis, Board President of the SBCLF. “Without their generous support, we could not continue to give the Courthouse, Santa Barbara’s most-cherished architectural landmark, the attention and care it deserves.”

Once this phase is completed, the SBCLF will move to raising funds to address damage to the sandstone blocks, failed mortar joints, and loss of ornamental stone features of the Great Arch.

Interested in making a donation? Visit SBCLF's donations page here.