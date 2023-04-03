Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 4:08 pm
Published 4:33 pm

Wharf Wednesdays officially begin this Wednesday and run through October

Stearns Wharf Merchants Association

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Stearns Wharf Merchants Association will hold Wharf Wednesdays the first Wednesday of each month, beginning on Apr. 5 and running through October.

The monthly event will showcase the following live musical performances:

  • Out of the Blue on Apr. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • King Bee on May 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Do No Harm Band on Jun. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Double Wide Kings on Jul. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tequila Mocking Bird on Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Academy on Sep 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Down Mountain Lights on Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the live music, a host of other things will be happening and available during Wharf Wednesdays including: festive sweets, wine tasting, fishing, food, child-friendly water taxis, harbor tours, and an interactive Sea Center museum.

The iconic wharf and site of these upcoming Wharf Wednesday events was originally completed in 1872 and named after its builder, local lumberman John P. Stearns.

