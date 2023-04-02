Skip to Content
Retiring Fire Chief Kevin Taylor celebrated at Carriage Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Retiring Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor is being celebrated.

Friends and family attended a retirement party at the Carriage Museum in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Taylor just retired from the Montecito Fire Protection District after 35 years of service.

He served as leader during some tough times in Montecito including the Thomas Fire, the Montecito Mudslide and recent storms.

Taylor plans to use some of his newfound free time to take a road trip with his wife.

The Paso Robles native plans to travel to all the states they have never been to.

Chief David Neels was recently named new chief.

