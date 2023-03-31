Applications are now accepted for the 2023 WaterWise Garden contest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency, alongside participating local water providers, have officially opened the application period for the 2023 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest.

The application window is open now until Sunday, Apr. 30.

Residents of single-family homes can apply if they receive their water from Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, Montecito Water District or water services through the cities of Santa Barbara or Solvang.

For more contest rules and the online applicaiton, visit WaterWiseSB.org/GardenContest.

County Water Agency Project Lead Kalani Durham said, “Water-wise landscaping is one of the most effective ways residents can conserve water without sacrificing the splendor of home gardens. This contest showcases living demonstrations of sustainable gardens in our community while recognizing residents who have moved away from thirsty lawns.”

For more tips on creating or maintaining your own garden, visit WaterWiseSB.org.