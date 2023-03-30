All inclusive Crush Bar & Tap looking for new owner and operator

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Crush Bar named after that strong feeling of liking someone has been home to the queer community in Santa Barbara for a couple of years.

But it's for sale and regulars are hoping it stays all inclusive.

"I became a drag queen just last May at this bar, Crush Bar, " said Feltaan, "And it has made me more comfortable with who I am in Santa Barbara."

Owner Shannon Heaton is a newlywed and busy with her other business Crush Cakes and children.

"I Just don't have the time and energy this bar, in this very lovely spacem needs."

She said the bar is listed at a reduced price with Compass real estate.

Some of her patrons worry they will lose their safe space at a time when there seems to be a lot of hate.

"We are trying to spread love, that is what we are trying to do, so that is exactly what we are doing at Crush Bar, is spreading love and acceptance and inclusivity," said Feltaan.

Heaton agrees .

"It's even more important to not be scared, to be here everyday and be proud and let all our flags fly and come here and support and they have they absolutely have."

Heaton hopes a new owner will be serving up her favorite drinks by summer

In the meantime they hope people will check out their Karaoke Night on Thursdays and other colorful events the rest of the week.

Your News Channel will have more on Cruch Bar on Thursday afternoon.



