Restoration of Alameda Park Bandstand begins

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The city of Santa Barbara announced repairs on the Alameda Park Bandstand are underway following recent weather delays.

According to the city, the repair project led by the Parks and Recreation Department aims to restore the 1888 landmark from replacing the structure's roof, ceiling, and floor to reinforcing stair treads and guardrails and much more to modernize the public concert space.

“There is nothing better than seeing a historic structure being used and loved,” said Nicole Hernandez, the City of Santa Barbara’s Architectural Historian. “The Bandstand, with all its intricate details, is a beautiful and unique structure, and this project will let the space be a part of the modern era while connecting people with the past.”

Construction is expected throughout the spring as weather allows.