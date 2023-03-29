Maroon 5 to headline One805LIVE! September Festival in Summerland

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One805, a local non-profit, announced Wednesday that Maroon 5 will headline the September fundraiser event "One805LIVE!" in the fall of 2023.

Organizers said the Grammy-winning band will headline the festival on Sept. 22 at Kevin and Christine Costner’s oceanside estate in Summerland.

Proceeds from the organization’s flagship event will go towards supporting first responders throughout Santa Barbara County.

“Maroon 5 will be coming off their Las Vegas Residency before continuing their world-tour, and we are so fortunate to have a headliner of this caliber generously donating their time and talent to support One805,” said Kirsten Cavendish, CEO of One805. “This is an incredible opportunity for us to bring the community together and show our support for our local first responders.”

One805 said this festival will feature “a star-studded lineup of other artists,” in addition to Maroon 5.

“We will be making further announcements about the line up in the coming months,” said Richard Weston Smith, COO of One805.

Tickets for general admission, VIP tables and cabanas will go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on Apr. 2 at www.One805.org.

"We are so grateful to our Honorary Board members, sponsors, and donors for their continued support of One805 and our mission; without their help, events like One805LIVE! would not be possible,” said Weston Smith. “We also encourage corporate sponsors to step up and join us for the event.”

In addition to the upcoming festival, One805 also announced its distribution of grants to first responders on Wednesday.

The organization said over $239,000 in grants will be distributed to the following first responder organizations in Santa Barbara County in 2023:

Santa Maria Police department: Mass Casualty First Aid Kits $13,012

Guadalupe Police/Fire: Public Generator $41,127

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office: Ocean Recovery Dive Masks $39,995

Santa Maria Fire Department: Rosetta Stone Language training $1,809

Santa Barbara County Fire: Counseling Program $144,000

For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.One805.org.