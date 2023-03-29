Highway 101 closed near Gaviota following major injury crash, two firefighters struck by car while responding

GAVIOTA, Calif. – First responders transported eight patients to Marian Medical, including two firefighters, following a major injury crash on Highway 101 according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the two firefighters are awake and talking at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as of 8:18 a.m.

Safechuck said the two firefighters were struck by a vehicle while responding to a minivan involved in a minor injury collision, resulting in major injuries to the firefighters.

Vehicle Accident: Updated- Both firefighters(Captain and Engineer) are awake and talking at SBCH. We appreciated the excellent Doctors and Nurses tending to our brothers. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 29, 2023

In total, eight patients were transported to Marian Medical for minor to major injuries.

This accident closed the highway in both directions near Gaviota Wednesday around 5:00 a.m.

The northbound side has since re-opened, according to county fire.

The southbound side, at the base of the Nojoqui grade, is still closed, according to officials.

An alternate route is Highway 154.

Caltrans estimates the highway to reopen within the next two to three hours, as of 9:00 a.m.

#SIGALERT: Hard closure in place of southbound #Hwy101 at Avenue of the Flags. Additional closure on southbound #Hwy101 roughly 3.5 miles south of Ave. of the Flags. Please take #Hwy154. One lane of southbound Hwy. 101 expected to reopen in two to three hours. #Gaviota #Buellton — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) March 29, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.