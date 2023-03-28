Montecito Fire’s Kevin Taylor reflects on his firefighting career

MONTECITO, Calif.-When Kevin Taylor was a student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo he didn't intend to be a firefighters or fire chief.

"I wanted to be a veterinarian, so being a firefighter was a summer job, while I was an undergrad and I went to my first fire and I said, ' I don't want to be a veterinarian, I want to be fireman.'"

Thirty fire years later, and just days away from retiring, he now has time to reflect on his career.

The Paso Robles native was Division Chief of Operations during the Thomas Fire and deadly Montecito Mudslide.

Soon after Taylor became Montecito Fire Chief.

Taylor said what he prefers to remember most is the sense of community during the devastation.

One of the last fires his crews put out at one of their own stations. It started inside a chimney.

Taylor didn't shy away from talking about it and said it just goes to show fires can happen anywhere.

His staff said he will be missed.

He is a thoughtful gift giver who knows just the right gift to get a laugh or satisfy a sweet tooth.

Christina Favuzzi said she will miss that.

In April he will be hitting the road with his wife.

Taylor said he is a California kids who hasn't visited a lot of places on his travel list.

Taylor just passed the baton to David Neels and plans to enjoy a retirement party this Sunday at the Carriage Museum.

Your News Channel will have more on the retired Chief tonight on the news.