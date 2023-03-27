Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Public Library remains closed until Apr. 4 for last phase of construction

City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Central Library will remain closed until Apr. 4 to complete the last phase of construction.

Those with checked out library materials will have the due date extended, while community members can continue to place holds on all materials that will be inaccessible during the construction.

"We know how frustrating intermittent construction due to closures can be, so we worked with Public Works and the contractor to schedule this work over the Cesar Chavez holiday to minimize the impact to the public,” said Library Director Jessica Cadiente. “We’re also excited to increase access to more areas of the library to make it easier for patrons to browse for materials.”

All areas of the library will be completely inaccessible during the construction period and plans to reopen all areas of the library following construction.

The library did announce that despite all areas to reopen the new Michael Towbes Plaza and accessible elevator will be completed later this year.

The renovation project improves and upgrades outdated features to create a full ADA accessible and up-to-code public library for the Santa Barbara community.

