LAKE CACHUMA, Calif. – An 82-year-old woman onboard a casino transportation bus died following a cardiac arrest on Sunday, Mar. 26 around 10:10 a.m. off of Highway 154 near the entrance to Lake Cachuma.

Santa Barbara County Parks Department removed the woman from the bus' bathroom and Santa Barbara Fire and medical first responders attempted a roadside resuscitation.

Despite those efforts, the woman was declared dead at the scene.