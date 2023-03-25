Goleta Valley Library Director retires after 15 years of local community service

GOLETA, Calif. – After 15 years of service at the Goleta Valley Library and over 37 years of library work, Library Director Allison Gray retired on Mar. 24.

Grey began her library career in 1987 as a Library Assistant in East Hampton, New York.

“My mother was a public library director in East Hampton, New York, and I am proud to have followed in her very big shoes. That’s 59 years of being backstage in libraries,” detailed Gray.

After graduating with a Masters Degree in Library Science, she went to work as the Head of Children's Services and Assistant Director at South County Library in Bellport, New York. Later, she became Library Director for the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor, New York.

After moving to California in 2008, Gray eventually joined the Goleta Valley Library as a Branch Supervisor where she served for 10 years until promoted to the position of Library Director.

Goleta's Neighborhood Services Director, Jaime Valdez said, “Words don’t do justice to her magnificent career. Ms. Gray is incredibly bright and caring for her staff, the library, and our community.”

Gray's impact extended beyond her official duties as she served on multiple committees including: the 2001 Newbery Award Committee, the 2009 Caldecott Committee, Notable Children's Books Committee, the Batchelder Award for Best Children's Book Translated from a Foreign Language, and the 2023 Excellence in Non-Fiction for Teens Book Award.

During the Goleta Valley Library's 50 Years at Fairview celebration, Gray was presented with an official City Tile as assembled guests wore grey in her honor. That City Tile, and a beaming Gray, are the featured image of this article.

“What makes this library great are three things. The staff who care so much about the people who come to the library. The volunteers, without whom we would be sunk. Thirdly are the users. We are so glad we have been able to provide such great customer service to you. I look forward to joining you as a patron soon,” Gray said during the 50 Year celebration on Mar. 11 of this year.