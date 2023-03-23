New grant program facilitates art and culture-driven public service campaigns

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announced a grant program to hire local artists to create art-driven campaigns focused on public health, emergency preparedness, civic engagement, or social justice.

Applications for these new Central Coast Creative Corps grants are due by May 1. Guidelines and more information can be found here.

Eligible organizations include 501c3 non-profits, tribal governments, and Central Coast government agencies with priority given to groups serving communities with the highest levels of need according to the California Healthy Places Index.

The Central Coast Creative Corps is a workforce development pilot funded by the California Arts Council to offer 23 awards of $140,000 for organizations to hire local artists and culture bearers.

Each of these awards provides receiving organizations $100,000 to compensate an artist for their work; $20,000 for artist-community engagement and supplies; and $20,000 for program administration.

Free informational workshops about the program will be held on Mar. 29 and Apr. 13 and will be hosted by Hannah Rubalcava, the Grants and Contracts Manager for the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

Interested in learning more about the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture? Click here to visit their website.

For more from Patricia, follow her on Twitter below: