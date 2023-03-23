City of Goleta announces Lake Los Carneros is full for first time in over ten years

GOLETA, Calif.– Lake Los Carneros in Goleta is full for the first time since 2011 following the most recent winter rainfall, according to city officials.

The city of Goleta reported that due to over 28 inches of rainfall so far 2023 has filled the lake to maximum capacity with water level reaching an overflow pipe on Tuesday.

According to Goleta’s Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson, a full Lake Los Carneros is good for wildlife habitat.

“Migratory birds, aquatic invertebrates, fish, and other wildlife benefit from this treasured wetland. Wetland habitats at Lake Los Carneros depend on winter rains and the prolonged drought was taking its toll on wildlife that don’t fare as well when water levels are low. It is great to see Lake Los Carneros at maximum capacity once again.”

City officials are conducting a controlled release of water downstream to wetlands to manage the overflow.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Lake Los Carneros to witness the landmark and see the lake in person from La Patera Lane or via the Stow House entrance off Los Carneros Roadon.