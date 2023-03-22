Mr. Monopoly meets the mayor in visit to Santa Barbara Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara got a visit from the Monopoly man on Tuesday to highlight the new upcoming "Monopoly: Santa Barbara" themed edition of the iconic board game.

Despite the rain, Mr. Monopoly met with Mayor Randy Rowse at City Hall, as well as, visited local hot spots that could be featured in the game.

“We aim to showcase Santa Barbara in all its glory, displaying all the local favorites and cherished places, from the Old Mission Santa Barbara to La Super-Rica Taqueria, to many other iconic landmarks,” said Top Trumps representative Jennifer Tripsea.

Tripsea also expressed enthusiasm to involve the community to truly capture Santa Barbara in the game.

“We want to hear from the community which local favorites they would like to see represented. The edition will be everything you love from the traditional game infused with some of the places you recommend, so please write in!”

Residents and longtime Santa Barbara lovers can have their voices heard and submit local locations they would like to see on the board now until Apr. 28 via email to santabarbara@toptrumps.com.